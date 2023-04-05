© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man indicted in 2021 disappearance of woman on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
Ella Mae Begay 1.png
FBI
Ella Mae Begay was reported missing from her home in Sweetwater, Ariz., on the Navajo nation June 15, 2021. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay.

A federal grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man in the case of a missing elderly woman on the Navajo Nation. Ella Mae Begay remains missing after more than a year-and-a-half and her case has gained national attention.

The two-count indictment alleges that 23-year-old Preston Henry Tolth assaulted Begay during a June 2021 carjacking in Sweetwater, Ariz., a community near Four Corners on the Navajo Nation. Prosecutors say Tolth drove Begay’s Ford F-150 pickup truck across state lines and intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to her. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

Begay’s family has aggressively sought answers in her disappearance. In a social media post this week an attorney representing them called the indictment a “bittersweet day.”

The investigation by the FBI and Navajo Nation law enforcement is ongoing and the U.S. Justice Department says it’s part of a broader attempt to solve cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Last summer, Ella Begay’s niece Seraphine Warren walked from the Navajo Nation to Washington D.C. to advocate for her aunt and other First Nations’ people.

For decades, Native American and Alaska Native communities have had some of the highest rates of assault, abduction and murder in the U.S.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Missing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleNavajo Nationmissing personsLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius