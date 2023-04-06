Colorado man arrested after alleged robberies and I-17 chase

Northern Arizona law enforcement officers were involved in a car chase on Interstate 17 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a joint press release from the Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a man attempted to rob the Swift Travel Center near Pulliam Airport but left with no money.

Soon after, authorities received a call that another gas station in Munds Park had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect headed south on I-17.

Department of Public Safety troopers in Yavapai County later saw a vehicle matching the description and a pursuit began.

It ended after Stop Sticks brought the car to a stop near Camp Verde. Christopher Williams of Westminster, Colorado was arrested and was booked on several felony charges. An investigation is ongoing.