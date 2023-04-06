© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Colorado man arrested after alleged robberies and I-17 chase

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST
Department of public safety
DPS
/
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle

Northern Arizona law enforcement officers were involved in a car chase on Interstate 17 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a joint press release from the Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a man attempted to rob the Swift Travel Center near Pulliam Airport but left with no money.

Soon after, authorities received a call that another gas station in Munds Park had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect headed south on I-17.

Department of Public Safety troopers in Yavapai County later saw a vehicle matching the description and a pursuit began.

It ended after Stop Sticks brought the car to a stop near Camp Verde. Christopher Williams of Westminster, Colorado was arrested and was booked on several felony charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's OfficeFlagstaff Police DepartmentcrimeLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF