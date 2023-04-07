© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Caverns cited after tourists became trapped

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 7, 2023
Grand Canyon Caverns rescue
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Three people were rescued via a technical rope rescue system through a 200-foot elevator shaft at Grand Canyon Caverns Mon, Oct. 24, 2022. The group became stranded following an elevator malfunction the day before.

Grand Canyon Caverns and Inn is being cited for safety violations after an elevator malfunction stranded a family underground for hours last year.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health issued three citations and more than $6,000 in fines Thursday to the popular tourist attraction.

The department says a steep staircase that led out of the cavern didn’t have proper handrails.

The citation comes after a Kingman family became stuck in the caverns for almost 24 hours in October after the elevator broke. Rescuers ultimately had to hoist them out through the elevator shaft.

