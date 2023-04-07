Grand Canyon Caverns cited after tourists became trapped

Grand Canyon Caverns and Inn is being cited for safety violations after an elevator malfunction stranded a family underground for hours last year.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health issued three citations and more than $6,000 in fines Thursday to the popular tourist attraction.

The department says a steep staircase that led out of the cavern didn’t have proper handrails.

The citation comes after a Kingman family became stuck in the caverns for almost 24 hours in October after the elevator broke. Rescuers ultimately had to hoist them out through the elevator shaft.