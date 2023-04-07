© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
Navajo Police Department
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 31-year-old Tricia Yazzie was last seen in the downtown Phoenix area on Feb. 28, 2023.

Navajo Police Department
Yazzie is described as a Native American female, 5’6” tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family has not had contact with her since her disappearance and is concerned for her welfare.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Tricia Yazzie's whereabouts or well-being to contact the Phoenix Police Department, (602) 534-2121, or call 911.

