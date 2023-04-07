Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 31-year-old Tricia Yazzie was last seen in the downtown Phoenix area on Feb. 28, 2023.

Navajo Police Department /

Yazzie is described as a Native American female, 5’6” tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family has not had contact with her since her disappearance and is concerned for her welfare.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Tricia Yazzie's whereabouts or well-being to contact the Phoenix Police Department, (602) 534-2121, or call 911.