Coconino National Forest scraps plans for guiding in Dry Lake Hills near Flagstaff

Coconino National Forest officials have scrapped plans for commercial permits in the Mount Elden-Dry Lake Hills and other areas near Flagstaff.

The Forest Service planned to issue seven special permits that would have allowed guided hiking, cycling, motorized tours and rock climbing in the Flagstaff ranger district.

The agency says it received more than 200 statements during the public comment period with many warning of the possible consequences commercial operations could have as the areas are still impacted by post-fire-related flooding.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett also opposed the plan, saying federal law enforcement isn’t adequately equipped to manage it.