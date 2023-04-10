© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino National Forest scraps plans for guiding in Dry Lake Hills near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST
Dry_Lake_Hills.JPG
Ryan Heinsius
/
Coconino National Forest officials are considering a proposal to allow guiding of hiking, cycling, motorized tours and rock climbing in the Mount Elden-Dry Lake Hills and other areas near Flagstaff.

Coconino National Forest officials have scrapped plans for commercial permits in the Mount Elden-Dry Lake Hills and other areas near Flagstaff.

The Forest Service planned to issue seven special permits that would have allowed guided hiking, cycling, motorized tours and rock climbing in the Flagstaff ranger district.

The agency says it received more than 200 statements during the public comment period with many warning of the possible consequences commercial operations could have as the areas are still impacted by post-fire-related flooding.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett also opposed the plan, saying federal law enforcement isn’t adequately equipped to manage it.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino National Forestoutdoor recreationDry Lake Hillsflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF