Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

59-year-old Darrell Dennis Wilson’s last known location was in Holbrook, Arizona, on March 10, 2023. He was wearing Levi’s jeans, a black Carhartt pullover and white sneakers. Wilson was seen carrying a blue and white backpack with red and grey trim, as well as a Reebok brand duffel bag.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’8”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and balding white hair. Wilson has a scar on his left eyebrow and wears black frame glasses. He is known to have high blood pressure.

Anyone with information on Darrell Dennis Wilson’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350/1351, or call 911.