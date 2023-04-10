© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife officials warn not to feed coyotes after two attacks on toddlers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public not to approach or feed coyotes that may wander into neighborhoods. The warning comes after two separate coyote attacks in the north Scottsdale area. Both attacks were on toddlers who sustained minor injuries.

Game and Fish subsequently trapped and killed four coyotes and are awaiting rabies test results. One of the coyotes had undigested dog food in its stomach.

Upon investigation, Game and Fish says active feeding of the animals was occurring and that muffins and scrambled eggs were purposefully being left by residents for wildlife.

State law forbids feeding wildlife, except for birds and tree squirrels. Officials urge the public to remove pet food and water bowls, garbage and other attractants from around their homes and feed family pets inside.

