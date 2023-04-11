© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Schultz Creek detention basins reach full capacity

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST
Schultz detention basins
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The Schultz Creek detention basins were built in the summer of 2022 to reduce the threat of post-wildfire flooding. The lowest basin is seen here on April 10, 2023. Official say the basins have reached 100% capacity because of runoff from snowmelt.

Officials with the City of Flagstaff say the Schultz Creek Detention Basins have reached 100% capacity because of spring runoff.

Water is overtopping the basins north of the city, flowing downstream to the Rio de Flag and crossing Highway 180.

Runoff could impact the Coconino Estates neighborhood.

Officials say the basins are working as they were designed allowing for the safe overtopping of water and for debris and sediment to settle.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation is repairing damage to the Schultz Creek culvert on Highway 180.

Officials aren’t recommending additional flood mitigation beyond what was recommended following last summer’s Pipeline Fire.

Snowmelt and runoff are impacting low-water road crossings and other low-lying areas throughout the city and officials urge the public to avoid flooded roadways.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News floodingCity of FlagstaffWildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF