Schultz Creek detention basins reach full capacity

Officials with the City of Flagstaff say the Schultz Creek Detention Basins have reached 100% capacity because of spring runoff.

Water is overtopping the basins north of the city, flowing downstream to the Rio de Flag and crossing Highway 180.

Runoff could impact the Coconino Estates neighborhood.

Officials say the basins are working as they were designed allowing for the safe overtopping of water and for debris and sediment to settle.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation is repairing damage to the Schultz Creek culvert on Highway 180.

Officials aren’t recommending additional flood mitigation beyond what was recommended following last summer’s Pipeline Fire.

Snowmelt and runoff are impacting low-water road crossings and other low-lying areas throughout the city and officials urge the public to avoid flooded roadways.