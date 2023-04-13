© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Burglary suspect shot dead by police in Window Rock

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST
window_rock.jpeg
Wikimedia Commons/Ben FrantzDale
/
Window Rock's distinctive namesake rock formation.

Navajo Nation officials say a burglary suspect has died after being shot by a tribal police officer.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to Navajo President Buu Nygren’s office, an officer was dispatched after a report of a burglary and property damage at a local business in Window Rock.

The officer confronted the suspect who fled and shots were fired.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital where they died.

Officials didn’t identify the suspect nor the police officer who was placed on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationcrimeNavajo Police
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF