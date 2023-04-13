Burglary suspect shot dead by police in Window Rock

Navajo Nation officials say a burglary suspect has died after being shot by a tribal police officer.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to Navajo President Buu Nygren’s office, an officer was dispatched after a report of a burglary and property damage at a local business in Window Rock.

The officer confronted the suspect who fled and shots were fired.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital where they died.

Officials didn’t identify the suspect nor the police officer who was placed on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.