Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

41-year-old Terry Toldeo was last seen in Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico, in a black Chevy Equinox LT, with New Mexico plate #BLBK44.

Authorities describe Toledo as a Native American male, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He has braided hair and is missing four top front teeth and part of his right index finger. Toledo was last seen wearing black and gray clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.