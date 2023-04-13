© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:48 AM MST
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

41-year-old Terry Toldeo was last seen in Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico, in a black Chevy Equinox LT, with New Mexico plate #BLBK44.

Authorities describe Toledo as a Native American male, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He has braided hair and is missing four top front teeth and part of his right index finger. Toledo was last seen wearing black and gray clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department
/

