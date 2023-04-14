CDC awards $6 million grant to AZ tribal community health programs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have awarded a multi-million dollar grant to the Arizona Advisory Council on Indian Health Care to expand the workforce of tribally-employed community health staff.

In partnership with seven Tribes and Northern Arizona University’s Center for Health Equity Research, the grant will enhance workers’ ability to build community resilience to public health emergencies and promote health equity with and for Indigenous communities statewide.

The three-year, $6 million grant will be used to support critical workforce development efforts for multiple Tribal nations, including the Hopi, Hualapai and White Mountain Apache.