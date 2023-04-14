© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approves Earth Month designation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
NASA

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved a proclamation designating April 2023 as Earth Month.

At a regularly scheduled meeting, Board Vice-Chair Jeronimo Vasquez said it’s about more than just one day or one month honoring the Earth. It’s about a solid commitment to live as healthfully and sustainably as possible.

The proclamation was drafted by the "Green Team", a collaboration of Coconino County employees from all divisions.

The first official Earth Day celebration in the U.S. was in April 1970 in response to a lack of legislation about air and water pollution. The movement spread worldwide in 1990.

A public Earth Day celebration and volunteer clean-up project will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Ft. Tuthill County Park.

KNAU STAFF
