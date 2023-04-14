© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ecological advocacy group plans to sue U.S. wildlife agency over endangered snake habitat in Southwest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:45 AM MST
garter-CBD.jpg
Pierson Hill
/

An ecological advocacy group plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over critical habitat for two endangered aquatic snakes in Arizona and New Mexico.

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice Thursday claiming the federal wildlife agency reduced habitat by more than 90% of what it originally proposed for the narrow-headed garter snake and the northern Mexican garter snake.

Both species were listed as threatened in 2014. Their numbers have dropped significantly along Southwestern streams due to factors including livestock grazing and mining operations, climate change and human encroachment.

The rare snakes have federal protection under the Endangered Species Act along waterways in Arizona and New Mexico, including the Gila, Verde and Blue Rivers.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsENDANGERED SPECIES ACTEndangered SpeciesU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF