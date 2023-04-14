© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation President shreds the gnar with skateboard legend Tony Hawk at skate park dedication ceremony

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:08 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren showed off his skateboarding skills Monday, April 10, 2023, at the grand opening of the Diné Skate Garden Project in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk paid a visit to the Navajo Nation Monday to celebrate the grand opening of a new skate park. Hawk’s foundation helped create the Diné Skate Garden Project in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, a community between Shiprock and Gallup.

Hawk, 54, is the founder of The Skatepark Project. The nonprofit works with local communities nationwide to help create safe, legal places to skate, particularly in underserved communities.

At Monday’s celebration, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren showed off his skateboarding skills, dropping in and grinding rails with Hawk, one of his lifelong skateboarding idols. The President posted videos of the event on Twitter and Tik Tok.

