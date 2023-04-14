© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's assistance in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 42-year-old Raymond Sage, Jr. was last seen in Pinon, Arizona, walking east along Navajo Route 4 near Milepost 22.

Authorities describe Sage as a Native American male, 5’7’, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left shoulder and arm and is missing three top front teeth. Sage was last seen wearing jeans, brown boots and a bright orange construction shirt.

Authorities say he may struggle with addiction. His family believes he may have traveled to Phoenix to enter a treatment facility.

Anyone with information on Raymond Sage Jr.’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department
/

