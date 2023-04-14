Spring access limited on Kaibab National Forest due to record-setting snowfall and impassible mud

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say record-breaking snowfall this winter has led to limited road access this spring. Some areas remain impassible due to snow, and other areas where snow has melted are extremely muddy.

On the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts, inaccessible areas include Whitehorse Lake, Russell Tanks and Grandview Lookout.

Forest officials remind the public that driving on wet and snowy roads, even with the lightest of vehicles, can cause irreparable damage to the roadbeds, shoulders, and the surrounding areas. Annual winter closures are meant to preserve roads and forest areas. Damaging natural resources is illegal and could result in fines and or jail time.

Earlier this week, officials with the Coconino National Forest said the public is ignoring seasonal road closures, driving around locked gates or breaking them. It's led to severe road damage in some areas.