Man dead in Winona after standoff with sheriff's deputies

A man is dead following a five-hour standoff with Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies last week in the Winona area east of Flagstaff.

Officials say last Thursday officers attempted to arrest 57-year-old Russell McCrory who had an active felony arrest warrant for parole violation.

However, according to sheriff's officials, he produced a gun and refused to come out of the motorhome saying he wouldn’t be taken into custody and didn’t want to go back to jail.

After hours of negotiation, a SWAT team used tear gas when they heard a single gunshot. McCrory was then found dead inside the home.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials say McCrory had been arrested earlier this month for threatening to shoot up a court and parole officers.