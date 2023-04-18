Nonprofit names Colorado River through Grand Canyon as nation’s most endangered river

Today a nonprofit environmental group named the Colorado River through Grand Canyon the nation’s most endangered waterway. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

American Rivers cites climate change and outdated water management as threats that propelled the Grand Canyon stretch to the top of the annual list.

Sinjin Eberle, spokesperson for the group, says, "The Grand Canyon as an iconic natural park, one of the seven natural wonders of the world… and deeply held sacred by 11 tribes directly and then more than 30 Native American tribes across the Colorado River Basin; all of those reasons put the Grand Canyon as a very, very special place."

The list highlights rivers that are at a crossroads, with major decisions looming.

The federal government is now weighing options for drastic short-term water cuts in Arizona, California and Nevada in the absence of a consensus among the states on how to respond to the drought. The public can comment until May 30.

The Colorado River has appeared on the endangered rivers list a dozen times since the 1990s.