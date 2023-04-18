© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescribed burns planned for Coconino County, Prescott National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST
Prescribed burn
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Firefighters monitor a fall 2018 prescribed burn on the Gus Pearson Experimental Forest. The long-running experimental site north of Flagstaff was thinned 30 years ago and is burned every four years.

Managers on the Prescott National Forest plan to begin multiple prescribed burns in the coming days.

On Tuesday fire crews planned to begin two separate ignitions totaling almost a thousand acres near Mingus Mountain, depending on weather conditions. Smoke is expected to be visible in Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Prescott and elsewhere for several days.

They also plan to start a burn Thursday or Friday on more than a hundred acres near Powell Springs Campground south of the community of Cherry on the Verde Ranger District. Smoke will also be visible throughout the area for several days. Visitors are asked to obey traffic signs and use caution near forest work.

Meanwhile, state fire managers are set to begin two large prescribed burns in Coconino County.

On Thursday they plan to begin ignitions on 1,600 acres east of Mormon Lake and 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff on state trust land. Smoke from the two-day burn isn’t expected to impact Interstate 40 or the Mormon Lake community.

In addition, officials are scheduled to start a 1,500-acre firing operation near Valle about eight miles north of State Route 64 and Highway 180 south of Tusayan. It’s also slated for state trust land and could take up to four days to complete. Smoke will be visible from Valle and the Grand Canyon Junction area but is expected to have minimal impacts on drivers.

