Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20%

Tribal gaming contributions in Arizona were at an all-time high during the first quarter of 2023.

The 20% increase in tribal contributions to the Arizona Department of Gaming indicates initial concerns that the legalization of sports gambling in the state would take bettors away from the casinos and to their phones were unfounded. Previously, gambling was limited to Arizona’s 22 tribes.

The Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact requires them to contribute a percentage of their Class III gross gaming revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties of Arizona. These contributions go to the Arizona Benefits Fund, where the Arizona Department of Gaming splits the contributions.

Cronkite News reports that some tribes say the legalization of sports gambling in 2021 helped broaden their options for casino offerings and led to an increase in visitors.