Flagstaff Shelter Services gets funding to purchase hotel for housing

Flagstaff Shelter Services plans to transform a local hotel into transitional housing.

The organization will use nearly $9 million from the Arizona Department of Housing to purchase the Motel 6 on Lucky Lane.

The hotel will be turned into 103 units of “transitional bridge housing” for unhoused individuals and families.

The facility is set to open by December.

Flagstaff Shelter Services turned the Howard Johnson on Route 66 – now known as The Crown – into expanded emergency shelter and supportive housing last year. Since opening, the facility has served 134 people.