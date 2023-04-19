© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Shelter Services gets funding to purchase hotel for housing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
342032667_765233475044897_1154256814760160000_n.jpg
Dave Cherry
/
Arizona Department of Housing
Flagstaff Shelter Services will use nearly $9 million from the Arizona Department of Housing to purchase the Motel 6 on Lucky Lane. The hotel will be turned into 103 units of “transitional bridge housing” for unhoused individuals and families.

Flagstaff Shelter Services plans to transform a local hotel into transitional housing.

The organization will use nearly $9 million from the Arizona Department of Housing to purchase the Motel 6 on Lucky Lane.

The hotel will be turned into 103 units of “transitional bridge housing” for unhoused individuals and families.

The facility is set to open by December.

Flagstaff Shelter Services turned the Howard Johnson on Route 66 – now known as The Crown – into expanded emergency shelter and supportive housing last year. Since opening, the facility has served 134 people.

