Kaibab National Forest proposes trail, animal habitat enhancement projects

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest have proposed new projects designed to improve recreation and wildlife habitat.

They want to extend the Keyhole Sink Trail and relocate the trailhead near Parks.

Visitors have had to cross Route 66 to access the trail which poses danger because of traffic.

Elsewhere, the Town of Tusayan is proposing building nearly 12 miles of new trails on a mix of private and Kaibab National Forest land designated for hiking, running, cycling, cross-country skiing, horseback riding and other recreation activates.

The construction and maintenance would be funded by the town. In addition, officials propose treating areas near Garland Prairie and Government Prairie near Parks with insecticide to reduce flea populations.

The insects have spread plague that’s been killing prairie dogs.

Public comments about the projects can be submitted to the Williams Ranger District. Comments must be in writing and delivered electronically, by mail, or by hand by May 3, 2023. Mark comments “Attention: South Zone NEPA, [project name].” Electronic comments can be submitted to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov. Mail or hand deliver comments to the Kaibab National Forest Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, Arizona 86046.