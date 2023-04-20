© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff man gets 17 years in prison for Downtown Flagstaff shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Treysean Ware

A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the shooting of his cousin in Downtown Flagstaff last year.

Treysean Ware, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Frankie “Jay” Jackson during an altercation outside Collins Irish Pub.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports an attorney for Ware told the court he was in fear for his life when he shot Jackson.

Family members described Jackson as a “gentle giant” during Tuesday’s sentencing.

