Flagstaff man gets 17 years in prison for Downtown Flagstaff shooting

A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the shooting of his cousin in Downtown Flagstaff last year.

Treysean Ware, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Frankie “Jay” Jackson during an altercation outside Collins Irish Pub.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports an attorney for Ware told the court he was in fear for his life when he shot Jackson.

Family members described Jackson as a “gentle giant” during Tuesday’s sentencing.