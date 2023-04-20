Snowmelt bolsters Colorado River flows amid ongoing drought

Federal officials say Lake Powell is not expected to drop so low in the next two years that it would prevent Glen Canyon Dam from generating hydropower.

That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s new 24-month study.

It comes as heavy snowpack and runoff are projected to increase flows on the Colorado River.

Officials say the snowpack will help replenish lakes Powell and Mead in the near-term, but caution that the Colorado River Basin remains in severe drought and reservoirs are still at historically low levels.

They also say Lake Mead’s likely elevation still shows the river in a shortage condition and the combined storage of both reservoirs is currently at about 26%.