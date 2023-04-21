Arizona lawmakers expected to override veto of home-cooked foods bill

Arizona lawmakers are expected to override Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto of a bill that sought to legalize the sale of home-cooked foods.

The bill got bipartisan support in the Legislature but was ultimately vetoed by Hobbs.

State law currently allows for the sale of some home-cooked goods, such as baked foods. But violating the law could lead to a $500 fine and even jail time.

In her veto, Hobbs said the bill would cause an increase in food-borne illnesses.

Republican Rep. Travis Grantham says he will make a motion to enact legislation to legalize the sale of home-cooked foods next week.