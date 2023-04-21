© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grants available for homes damaged by 2022 wildfires in Coconino and Yavapai counties

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST
In this photo provided by the Coconino National Forest, the Tunnel Fire burns near Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
AP
Federal officials say grants are now available to assist residents in Coconino and Yavapai counties repair their homes that were damaged by wildfires last summer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state and local governments, tribes and nonprofit groups can apply for up to $50,000 to recover from the Crooks Fire near Prescott and the Pipeline and Tunnel fires near Flagstaff.

The homes must be located in eligible rural communities and within presidentially declared disaster areas.

The grants must be submitted by June 5. Individual homeowners aren’t eligible to apply for the funding and are encouraged to seek help through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program.

For additional information, see page 24148 of the April 19, 2023, Federal Register.

For more information on how to apply, contact Shelagh McLaughlin, shelagh.mclaughlin@usda.gov at (928) 759-9301 ext. 4 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/housing-preservation-grants.

