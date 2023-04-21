Grants available for homes damaged by 2022 wildfires in Coconino and Yavapai counties

Federal officials say grants are now available to assist residents in Coconino and Yavapai counties repair their homes that were damaged by wildfires last summer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state and local governments, tribes and nonprofit groups can apply for up to $50,000 to recover from the Crooks Fire near Prescott and the Pipeline and Tunnel fires near Flagstaff.

The homes must be located in eligible rural communities and within presidentially declared disaster areas.

The grants must be submitted by June 5. Individual homeowners aren’t eligible to apply for the funding and are encouraged to seek help through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program.

For additional information, see page 24148 of the April 19, 2023, Federal Register.

For more information on how to apply, contact Shelagh McLaughlin, shelagh.mclaughlin@usda.gov at (928) 759-9301 ext. 4 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/housing-preservation-grants.