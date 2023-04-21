© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. Wendy Rogers asks judge to keep reporter away from her homes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST
Sen. Wendy Rogers
CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers obtained an injunction against harassment against a reporter investigating whether Rogers actually lives in the district she was elected to represent.

A Flagstaff Justice Court judge granted a petition that orders Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez not to contact Rogers at her residence.

The publication says Sanchez was investigating where Rogers lives. The senator represents District 7, which includes Flagstaff, Payson, Show Low and Williams.

Rogers owns homes in Tempe and Chandler. She lists a Flagstaff address on her nominating paperwork and campaign finance report as her legal residence.

The Arizona Constitution requires legislators to live in the county they will represent for at least one year prior to election or appointment.

KNAU STAFF
