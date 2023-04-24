ABOR votes to increase tuition and fees at state universities

The Arizona Board of Regents voted to increase tuition at the state’s three public universities, as well as a new multi-year tuition-setting structure.

This new structure will allow for up to 3% yearly increases for resident undergraduates.

This brings NAU’s tuition to about $11,300 for resident undergraduate students during the 2023 to 2024 academic year. ASU and U of A will see similar increases.

In addition to the tuition hikes, all three universities can expect to see an increase in certain fees.

ABOR says the multi-year structure sets maximum tuition growth rates for a six-year period, allowing them to revisit tuition every four years after that initial period, and will improve cost predictability for students.