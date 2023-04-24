ADOT dedicates $50M to winter road repairs

The Arizona Department of Transportation is allocating more than $50 million to major road repairs following heavy winter snowfall that damaged several highways.

The state Transportation Board approved the funds Friday. Much of it will go to pavement work in northern Arizona including several sections of interstates 17 and 40 and State Route 260 that were already stressed by age and use.

Snow and rain during the record-setting winter created conditions for potholes and other damage.

Crews have completed temporary fixes in many area, but will work on per ADOT plans to begin the fixes as soon as possible.

A separate $35 million paving project will also resume this week to address rough conditions on nearly 30 miles of I-17 south of Flagstaff.