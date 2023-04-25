Forest road closures planned near Prescott for annual Whiskey Off-Road bike race

Officials on the Prescott National Forest will close a forest road this weekend for a large annual mountain bike race.

The 18th annual Whiskey Off-Road event runs from Friday through Sunday. Forest managers will close road 373 on Saturday beginning at the Copper Basin Road and heading north because of heavy use and in the interest of public safety.

The race will use parts of several other roads and trails near Prescott and officials ask the public to avoid the area and respect all signage during the event.

Additional information is available on the Prescott National Forest’s website or social media.