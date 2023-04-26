Arizona legislature fails to override Hobbs' veto of tamale bill

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto of a bill that sought to legalize the sale of home-cooked foods will stand.

A vote to overturn her veto of the sale of “cottage foods” failed to pass the state House. The bill needed support from 40 of the 60 members in the chamber, but the push to overturn the veto only received support from 35.

The last override in Arizona was in 1981.

State law currently allows for the sale of some home-cooked goods, such as baked foods. But violating the law could lead to a $500 fine and even jail time.

In her veto, Hobbs said the bill would cause an increase in food-borne illnesses as there’s no way to ensure home kitchens meet health standards.