Earth Notes: Lichen, the Farmhand Fungi

Lichens are the unsung heroes of the desert Southwest. Nearly a fifth of all known species of lichen in North America can be found in Arizona, from sky islands to the Sonoran Desert.

A recent survey of lichen populations found nearly three hundred species in the Sedona area alone.

Lichens are not actually single organisms. They are composed of two symbiotic parts. The first is a fungus. It hosts a population of photosynthesizing organisms that are either cyanobacteria or green algae. They work together for survival. The photosynthesizing organism produces sugars for the fungus and the fungus controls certain functions such as the ability to break down nutrients. Because of this, many scientists view lichen as “fungi that have taken up agriculture.”

Lichens have an uncanny ability to adapt to hostile habitats. Unlike cacti, lichens can’t store gallons of water to survive. When lichens dry out, their metabolic processes simply stop and they go entirely dormant.

In the desert, lichens are continuously “resurrected” by moisture such as morning and evening dew.

Lichens are a vital, often overlooked part of Arizona’s web of life. They are able to absorb heavy metals, making them a great indicator of pollutants. They thrive in extreme environments and fix nitrogen in the soil.

And to the human eye, lichens’ varied neon streaks and pastel clusters are a source of unparalleled beauty within the desert landscape.