National Endowment for the Humanities to record oral histories of Indigenous boarding school experience

The National Endowment for the Humanities is supporting an effort to record oral histories and digitize records on Indigenous boarding schools. It’s contributing $4 million to ensure stories from survivors and descendants can help educate future generations.

The Endowment and the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the partnership Wednesday.

The effort is an extension of a tour launched by the Interior Department to hear stories from Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who were sent to U.S.-funded boarding schools.

A report released last year found the federal government supported more than 400 schools that sought to, “civilize” Indigenous students. Many students experienced systemic abuse, cultural annihilation and even death at the hands of those responsible for their care.