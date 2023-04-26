Woman arrested for allegedly attacking TSA officers at Phoenix airport

Authorities say a woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three TSA officers at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say 19-year-old Mkiah Coleman reportedly attacked the officers early Tuesday morning as she was going through airport security. They called it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack.”

Phoenix police were called to the scene and took Coleman into custody. Two of the TSA officers were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and were later released.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known.

Sky Harbor officials say the incident forced the temporary closure of the security checkpoint.