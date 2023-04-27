ADOT plans road work, lane restrictions next week on SR 179 near Sedona

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions next week on SR 179 near Sedona for a road improvement project.

ADOT officials say the intermittent restrictions will be in place May 1-10 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. SR 179 will be narrowed to one lane with alternating north- and southbound travel from Chapel Road to SR 89A (mileposts 310 - 313).

Flaggers and a pilot car will take traffic through the work zone, and the speed limit will be reduced. ADOT says drivers should expect extra travel time and minor delays. T

he restrictions will be lifted after maintenance crews finish each day.