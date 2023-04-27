© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Recycling paused as Flagstaff recycling center abruptly closes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
800px-Recyclables.jpg
Streetwise Cycle
/
Plastic bottles in the back of a pickup truck, ready for recycling

The City of Flagstaff is in search of a new recycling facility after the Materials Recovery Facility abruptly closed.

City officials say they don’t have an alternative for collecting recyclables due to the sudden closure.

They’ve paused the collection of residential recycling today and tomorrow while they try to find an alternative. The public recycling drop-off at the MRF is also closed.

A city spokesperson says all recyclables collected since Tuesday actually went to the Cinder Lake Landfill for disposal as there was no other option.

They plan to provide an update ahead of the week of May 1 and ask the public to hold their recyclables until further notice.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCity of Flagstaffflagstaff newsrecycling