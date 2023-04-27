Recycling paused as Flagstaff recycling center abruptly closes

The City of Flagstaff is in search of a new recycling facility after the Materials Recovery Facility abruptly closed.

City officials say they don’t have an alternative for collecting recyclables due to the sudden closure.

They’ve paused the collection of residential recycling today and tomorrow while they try to find an alternative. The public recycling drop-off at the MRF is also closed.

A city spokesperson says all recyclables collected since Tuesday actually went to the Cinder Lake Landfill for disposal as there was no other option.

They plan to provide an update ahead of the week of May 1 and ask the public to hold their recyclables until further notice.