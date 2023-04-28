© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Hobbs convenes first meeting of new prison oversight commission

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST
jail.jpg

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday convened the first meeting of the state’s newly-formed Independent Prison Oversight Commission. In a press release, Hobbs’ office says the initial meeting is meant to introduce new members to one another and outline the group’s agenda and work plan.

In January of 2023, Gov. Hobbs created the Commission through an executive order with the goal of improving transparency and accountability within the state’s corrections system. It’s tasked with inspecting prison facilities and records, and monitoring inmate accessibility to mental health and medical care, drug treatment programs and basic necessities like nutrition and hygiene products.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona prison systemarizona governor katie hobbs
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF