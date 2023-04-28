Gov. Hobbs convenes first meeting of new prison oversight commission

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday convened the first meeting of the state’s newly-formed Independent Prison Oversight Commission. In a press release, Hobbs’ office says the initial meeting is meant to introduce new members to one another and outline the group’s agenda and work plan.

In January of 2023, Gov. Hobbs created the Commission through an executive order with the goal of improving transparency and accountability within the state’s corrections system. It’s tasked with inspecting prison facilities and records, and monitoring inmate accessibility to mental health and medical care, drug treatment programs and basic necessities like nutrition and hygiene products.