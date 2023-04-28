Grand Canyon flood experiment wraps up

The Department of the Interior wrapped up a high-flow experimental water release from Glen Canyon Thursday.

Researchers say such releases benefit the Colorado River ecosystem through Glen and Grand canyons by moving sand in the river channel and re-depositing it downstream as sandbars and beaches.

The high-flow release ran all week at approximately 39,500 cubic feet per second.

The National Park Service says water levels on the river as it flows through the Canyon are expected to drop over the next few days. They’re advising river rafters, hikers and campers to expect high-flow conditions until early Sunday in areas farther downstream, near Pearce Ferry.

This was the first high-flow experiment since 2018.