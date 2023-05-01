Coconino National Forest lifts most winter road closures

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are in the process of reopening numerous forest roads after temporary winter closures. Warmer weather has melted snow and hardened road surfaces enough to be suitable for driving again.

Most forest roads within the Flagstaff Ranger District have been reopened, including Ashurst Lake, Marshall Lake and Kinnickinick Lake. All campgrounds on the district have reopened with the exception of Lockett Meadow, Dairy and Double Springs.

On the Mogollon Ranger District, all forest roads north and west of State Route 87 and along the east side of the Lake Mary Road corridor have reopened. Roads south and east of SR 87 and down to the Rim Road remain closed due to wet, muddy conditions.

Most lower elevation roads on the Red Rock Ranger District are open.

Forest managers note that as campgrounds reopen on the Coconino, many fees have increased because of a new contract concessionaire operator. More information is at www.recreation.gov.