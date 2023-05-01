© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST
Navajo Police Department
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sixty-four-year-old Therman Jimmie Wilson was last seen in Lupton, on the Arizona-New Mexico border. He was wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and Converse sneakers of an unknown color.

Authorities describe Wilson as a Native American male, 5’4”, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scares on his legs and a partial foot amputation. Wilson takes blood pressure medication and is known to have seizures.

He suffers from addiction and is known to walk to Gallup, New Mexico, to purchase alcohol.

Anyone with information on Therman Jimmie Wilson’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at (928) 871-6111/6112, or call 911.

