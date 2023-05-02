© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino National Forest extends year-round camping and campfire ban in Flagstaff-area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
fseprd10143761024_5.jpg
Coconino National Forest
A map depicting the Coconino National Forest's expanded boundaries of the existing year-round camping and campfire ban.

Coconino National Forest has expanded the boundaries of the existing year-round camping and campfire ban in the Flagstaff area in an attempt to cut down on human-caused wildfires.

Officials say the expansion is part of a long-term risk reduction strategy focused on forest health and resiliency.

The new map was made in response to public feedback. It’s in addition to existing wildfire mitigation strategies, such as fire restrictions and prescribed fire treatment.

The new boundaries went into effect Monday. Additional details are available on the Coconino National Forest’s website.

