Coconino National Forest extends year-round camping and campfire ban in Flagstaff-area

Coconino National Forest has expanded the boundaries of the existing year-round camping and campfire ban in the Flagstaff area in an attempt to cut down on human-caused wildfires.

Officials say the expansion is part of a long-term risk reduction strategy focused on forest health and resiliency.

The new map was made in response to public feedback. It’s in addition to existing wildfire mitigation strategies, such as fire restrictions and prescribed fire treatment.

The new boundaries went into effect Monday. Additional details are available on the Coconino National Forest’s website.