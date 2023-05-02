© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Recycling remains on hold in Flagstaff as city works to finalize replacement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST
Workers pull out plastic and trash from a conveyor belt of paper at a recycling plant in Elkridge, Md. The plant processes 1,000 tons of recyclable materials every day.
Dianna Douglas
/
NPR
Workers pull out plastic and trash from a conveyor belt of paper at a recycling plant.

City of Flagstaff officials are still asking residents to hold onto their recycling after the Materials Recovery Facility abruptly closed last week.

The city is in the process of finalizing an arrangement with a recycling facility in Phoenix.

Residents are asked not to put their recycling carts on the curb as they will not be collected.

Commercial recycling collection services will continue to operate on a normal schedule due to overflow concerns and capacity limitations at local businesses. However, these materials will not be recycled, but will instead be delivered to the Cinder Lake Landfill for disposal.

Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the arrangement is finalized.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsflagstaff newsCity of Flagstaffrecycling
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF