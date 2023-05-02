Recycling remains on hold in Flagstaff as city works to finalize replacement

City of Flagstaff officials are still asking residents to hold onto their recycling after the Materials Recovery Facility abruptly closed last week.

The city is in the process of finalizing an arrangement with a recycling facility in Phoenix.

Residents are asked not to put their recycling carts on the curb as they will not be collected.

Commercial recycling collection services will continue to operate on a normal schedule due to overflow concerns and capacity limitations at local businesses. However, these materials will not be recycled, but will instead be delivered to the Cinder Lake Landfill for disposal.

Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the arrangement is finalized.