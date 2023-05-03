Earth Notes: Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative

The Colorado Plateau is renowned for its star-filled night skies. The region boasts some of the darkest skies in the lower 48 states. One group is engaging across many fronts to raise more awareness of that spectacular quality.

The Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative collaborates with communities, businesses, tribes, government agencies and individuals—anyone who might share their goal of showing the benefits of natural darkness.

The cooperative, based at Utah State University, offers special events like star parties and workshops; a monthly newsletter; and “toolkits” for newcomers, neighbors, planners, community scientists, as well as those interested in cultural astronomy and traditional knowledge.

Another goal is to lessen the negative effects of light pollution. As sky glow from larger cities drowns out darkness, towns in the Four Corners are looking for ways to improve design and decrease excess lighting. Flagstaff was the nation’s first International Dark Sky City.

Others have followed. In 2017, two students audited more than 2,000 publicly owned exterior fixtures in Moab, Utah, to guide night sky-friendly ordinances and development.

Astrotourism is another aspect, bringing economic benefits to gateway communities next to national park lands. So the cooperative has launched a dark sky passport program, encouraging park visitors to enjoy the awe and wonder of the stars.

For more information, go to cpdarkskies.org

