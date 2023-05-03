For the first time a woman will lead the police department in Gallup, N.M.

Navajo Nation tribal member Erin Toadlena-Pablo was sworn in Tuesday at a ceremony also attended by Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley, President Buu Nygren and other leaders.

Toadlena-Pablo is from Sawmill, Ariz., and has worked for the Gallup Police Department in investigations, internal affairs and other divisions since 2001.

She’s served as acting police chief since January.

After her swearing in Toadlena-Pablo spoke about the need to “humanize the badge” to address the root causes of crime and provide resources to help people.