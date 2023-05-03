© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

For the first time a woman will lead the police department in Gallup, N.M.

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST
Erin Toadlena-Pablo
Navajo Nation Council
/
Navajo Nation tribal member Erin Toadlena-Pablo was sworn in Tue, May 2, 2023 as the new police chief in Gallup, N.M. marking the first time a woman has served in the role.

For the first time a woman will lead the police department in Gallup, N.M.

Navajo Nation tribal member Erin Toadlena-Pablo was sworn in Tuesday at a ceremony also attended by Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley, President Buu Nygren and other leaders.

Toadlena-Pablo is from Sawmill, Ariz., and has worked for the Gallup Police Department in investigations, internal affairs and other divisions since 2001.

She’s served as acting police chief since January.

After her swearing in Toadlena-Pablo spoke about the need to “humanize the badge” to address the root causes of crime and provide resources to help people.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News City of GallupNavajo Nation CouncilLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF