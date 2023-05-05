Biden declares awareness day for missing and murdered Indigenous people

President Joe Biden has declared today Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. In recent years on May 5th advocates have brought added attention to the continued epidemic of unsolved cases throughout Indian Country.

Tribes and other groups throughout the U.S. will hold vigils and ceremonies to recognize those who are missing or who’ve been murdered. In his proclamation, Biden says the federal government needs to urgently provide resources to help grieving relatives and stop the cycle of violence caused by a legacy of inequality.

"These cases all around just create so much emotion, so much hurt, so much pain. This is something that has been going on in our stories since contact and we’ve had trafficking of Navajo women and children for many generations from outsiders," says Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, who is a leading advocate for victims and families.

Crotty says gains have been made in communication and coordination between law enforcement, but more resources are needed to solve cases. A remembrance walk, candlelight vigil and listening session with Navajo President Buu Nygren and others takes place today in Fort Defiance.

According to Arizona State University, at least 160 Indigenous women and girls were murdered in the state between 1976 and 2018. Currently, more than 80 people on the Navajo Nation are officially listed as missing.