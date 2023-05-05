© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Gov. Hobbs announces members of new Water Policy Council

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST
Getty Images
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Thursday announced the members of the Governor’s Water Policy Council. The bipartisan group includes representation from the Arizona legislature, executive agency cabinet directors, water providers, tribes, cities, conservation groups, university experts, and others.

Hobbs created the Water Policy Council by Executive Order earlier this year. It’s tasked with developing policy and legislative recommendations and will begin work on rural groundwater policies and Assured Water Supply.

Members of the Council include several northern Arizonan representatives, including Abe Springer, a professor of ecohydrology at Northern Arizona University, and Maria Dadgar, Executive Director of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona.

