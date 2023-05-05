© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST
Navajo Police Department
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sixty-three-year-old Edward Litzin Jr. was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, 2023. He left his residence in Wheatfields, AZ, on horseback. Litzin’s family says they located the horse this Tuesday.

Authorities describe Litzin as a Native American male, 5’8”, 155 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange pullover sweater, jeans, faded boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Edward Litzin Jr.’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department
