Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sixty-three-year-old Edward Litzin Jr. was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, 2023. He left his residence in Wheatfields, AZ, on horseback. Litzin’s family says they located the horse this Tuesday.

Authorities describe Litzin as a Native American male, 5’8”, 155 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange pullover sweater, jeans, faded boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Edward Litzin Jr.’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.