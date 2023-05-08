© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Drinking water at South Rim not meeting minimum disinfection levels

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST
Roaring Springs
NPS
/
Roaring Springs near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon provides water for both the North and South rims of the park via the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say they failed meet a requirement to chlorinate the park’s drinking water.

Grand Canyon’s water source located near the North Rim at Roaring Springs on Monday morning didn’t receive sufficient levels of disinfectant because of high turbidity levels.

Officials say it’s not considered an emergency situation, but chlorine levels are below the minimum requirement at the South Rim.

Levels at Phantom Ranch along the Trans-Canyon Pipeline, however, remain above the minimum.

The park says residents and visitors don’t need to boil water or take other precautions, but those with compromised immune systems or are pregnant, elderly or have an infant should contact a doctor.

Officials say they haven’t found any evidence of bacteria, viruses or parasites, or other contamination in the water and are in the process of injecting chlorine into the system.

For more information, call (928) 638-7907. Guidelines on how to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

