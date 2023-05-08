Hobbs releases plan for expected influx of migrants with end of Title 42

Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced her plan to manage an expected influx of migrants at the southern border when the federal government lifts pandemic-era restrictions Thursday.

Hobbs held a press conference Monday to present the plan that includes setting up emergency shelters for migrants and partnering the Department of Public Safety with local sheriffs and law enforcement to patrol highways and search for drugs like fentanyl crossing the border.

The governor also said she’s established a Joint Information Command for local governments, tribes and others to raise concerns and coordinate responses.

The Trump-era policy known as Title 42 allowed migrants to be turned away at the border, initially with the intention of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The nation’s pandemic public health emergency also ends Thursday.