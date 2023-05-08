© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested after human bones found at Ash Fork property

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office located a charred human skull in a burn pit at an Ash Fork home.

A man is under arrest after a welfare check at an Ash Fork home after a welfare check led to the discovery of a human skull.

An Ash Fork post office employee informed Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies that 67-year-old John McCabe had not picked up his mail in more than a year.

Deputies then conducted a welfare check at his home and found 76-year-old Terry Welfenberg living on the property. Welfenberg allegedly told them McCabe left about two years ago and he had broken into his home, stolen a few guns and was now living there.

Deputies found a burned skull fragment in a fire pit and several other human bones during a search of the property, as well as McCabe’s medical ID bracelet and his wallet.

Welfenberg was arrested and charged on suspicion of burglary and theft of firearms. A YCSO spokesperson said on Friday that additional charges, including homicide, are still pending.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeAsh Fork Arizonacrime
KNAU STAFF
